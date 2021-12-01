USDK (USDK) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $222.18 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00094026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.00 or 0.08004615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.59 or 1.00101640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002739 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.