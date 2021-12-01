The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $24.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.
