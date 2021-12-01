State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in November

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBKFF traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. State Bank of India has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

