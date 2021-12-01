Short Interest in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Drops By 37.8%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SQM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 1,167,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,086. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
