Short Interest in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Drops By 37.8%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 1,167,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,086. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

