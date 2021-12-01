ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in November

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 197.0 days.

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S stock remained flat at $$380.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.82. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

