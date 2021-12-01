Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Down 41.9% in November

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AE stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 8,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,417. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $568.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

