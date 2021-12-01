Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Drops By 42.7%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,800 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the October 31st total of 992,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 812.6 days.

ORXCF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. ORIX has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

