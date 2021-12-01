uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

UCL remained flat at $$2.66 on Wednesday. 49,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

