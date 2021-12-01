$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Cutera reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Cutera stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 254,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $624.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

