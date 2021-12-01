Contrasting CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) & Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25 Shopify 0 13 18 0 2.58

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.36%. Shopify has a consensus price target of $1,634.02, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Shopify’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A Shopify $2.93 billion 62.17 $319.51 million $26.83 54.41

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A N/A Shopify 81.00% 5.63% 4.73%

Summary

Shopify beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

