Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Tops $2.90 on Top Exchanges

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $31,589.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00005067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00094296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.30 or 0.07987091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.16 or 0.99967856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

