Gitcoin (GTC) Price Hits $16.07

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Gitcoin has a market cap of $228.11 million and approximately $113.19 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.07 or 0.00028095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00236686 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00086697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.