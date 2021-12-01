Alphacat Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Alphacat has a market cap of $271,409.04 and $78.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00094296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.30 or 0.07987091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.16 or 0.99967856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

