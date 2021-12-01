ANON (ANON) Price Up 139.9% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 143.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $73,860.59 and approximately $99.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 139.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063983 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

