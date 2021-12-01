eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 25,764 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 25,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $172,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 201,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,503,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

