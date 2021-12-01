Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 343,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,996. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

