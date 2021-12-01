Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CDOR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,728. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 48.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

CDOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

