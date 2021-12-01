Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $899.42 Million

Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $899.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $894.51 million and the highest is $907.60 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $846.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

