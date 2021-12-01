pEOS Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $2,573.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00094296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.30 or 0.07987091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.16 or 0.99967856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

