Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $52.44 million and $11.47 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $16.86 or 0.00029481 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00094296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.30 or 0.07987091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.16 or 0.99967856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,900 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

