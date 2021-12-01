RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $149.81 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $149.81 million and approximately $370,131.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $56,889.66 or 0.99696891 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001477 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

