Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce $191.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.10 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $75.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $601.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $619.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $890.90 million, with estimates ranging from $848.88 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XHR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $394,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 107,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.