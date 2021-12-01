Brokerages Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report sales of $144.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.12 million and the highest is $147.47 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $148.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $574.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

TGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 720,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,121. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

