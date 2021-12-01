CryptoZoon Achieves Market Cap of $10.21 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $8.41 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00063573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00094227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.45 or 0.07972732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.78 or 1.00065109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002681 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 780,393,825 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

