Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Howmet Aerospace Call Options (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,198% compared to the typical volume of 1,204 call options.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,438. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,886,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.