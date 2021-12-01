Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report sales of $609.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.20 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $548.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,461. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

