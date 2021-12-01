KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,339. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

