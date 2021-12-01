Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Declines By 35.7%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAPMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAPMY remained flat at $$3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

