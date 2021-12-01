Insider Buying: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Acquires 13,774 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 13,774 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $41,184.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 21,706 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,862.10.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $33,338.25.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

NYSE:ARC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 242,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

