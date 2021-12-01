Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Sells 14,018 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 14,018 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $111,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $56,936.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 28,114 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $222,944.02.

Shares of USIO traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $159.58 million, a P/E ratio of -639.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USIO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

