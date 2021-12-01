Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Hits Market Cap of $32,976.41

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $32,976.41 and approximately $801.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00236167 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00087201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

