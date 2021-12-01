MoonSwap (MOON) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $173,047.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $173,047.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.23 or 0.00364922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.