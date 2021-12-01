The Transfer Token Price Tops $9.26 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.26 or 0.00016224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $970.13 million and $501,773.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00099094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

