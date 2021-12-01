$51.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $39.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $213.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $213.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $285.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

TTCF traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.09.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

