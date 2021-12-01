Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce $620.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.40 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $613.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

