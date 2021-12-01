eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells $178,980.77 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 27,409 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $178,980.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EFTR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. Equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

