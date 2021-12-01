Winston J. Churchill Sells 20,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMKR stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 1,026,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,067. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

