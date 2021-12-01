CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jeffrey J. Michael Sells 7,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CorVel stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $189.20. The company had a trading volume of 62,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.74.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
