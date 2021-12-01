CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jeffrey J. Michael Sells 7,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $189.20. The company had a trading volume of 62,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.74.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 169.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

