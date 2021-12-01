Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Rises By 44.1%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of QD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 1,543,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,788. The company has a market cap of $339.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Qudian has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 24.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Qudian by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

