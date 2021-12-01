Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the October 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RNECY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,831. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02).

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

