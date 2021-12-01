Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 50,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $26,316,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 31.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

