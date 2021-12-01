La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Sells $792,952.30 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $792,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LJPC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 225,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $1,077,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

