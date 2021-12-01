La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Sells $792,952.30 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $792,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LJPC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
