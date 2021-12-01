S Robson Walton Sells 414,729 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78.

On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23.

On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39.

On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21.

On Friday, September 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $137.14. 12,206,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

