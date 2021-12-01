Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.