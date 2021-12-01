EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 96.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,861.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.51. 315,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $85.20 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Earnings History and Estimates for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

