$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.11 billion and the highest is $6.19 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.62. 2,825,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,429. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

