Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and approximately $392.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $26.21 or 0.00046147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,935.40 or 0.98480942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.13 or 0.00642847 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,278,411 coins and its circulating supply is 225,493,808 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

