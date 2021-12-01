Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. 791,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $65.48 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

