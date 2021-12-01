Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Decreases By 37.4%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

