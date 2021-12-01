Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Drops By 47.3%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after buying an additional 164,983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after buying an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,335,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.90. 174,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $135.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

